Classifieds

NEEDING CASH IMMEDIATELY?

07 January 2019

NEEDING CASH IMMEDIATELY?

PAWN YOUR VALUABLES, EVEN CARS, BAKKIES, CARAVANS, BOATS – HIGHEST PRICES PAID.

VAUGHN’S BUY AND SELL AND PAWNBROKERS
043 - 726 4333.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two people killed in Pretoria train crash
‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
X