Classifieds

2013 Nissan Hardbody NP300 2.5T

08 January 2019

2013 Nissan Hardbody NP300 2.5T,

with 132,000kms
selling at R169,995

- contact Jo-Ann Faltein
on 082 382 6121.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two people killed in Pretoria train crash
‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
X