Classifieds

2015 Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCI

08 January 2019

2015 Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCI,

with 197 000kms
selling at R209,995

-contact Jo-Ann Faltein
on 082 382 6121.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two people killed in Pretoria train crash
‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
X