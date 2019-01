FRENCHMAN:

The funeral service for Agnes Dorothy Frenchman

of Gonubie Frail Care will be held at

the New Apostolic Church, Garvin Road, Chiselhurst

on Friday (11.1.2019)

commencing 12 pm.

Cremation Private.

Friends kindly accept this intimation.

Richter Funerals.

Tel 043 726 0560.