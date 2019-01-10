Classifieds

BEACH ROAD, NAHOON

10 January 2019

BEACH ROAD

Nahoon, large 2 bedroom flat to let
R6400.00, dep R7400.00, excl. w&l.

Yard parking. Avail imm.

Contact 043 7437934
mornings only

