Death: SANTA CLARA

10 January 2019

SANTA CLARA

MARIA CELESTE of Fair view Farm, Komga, passed away on 07.01.2019 in her 90th year.

Sadly missed by her children Stella & John, John & Muriel, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Families.

