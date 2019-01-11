Classifieds

2014 Kia Rio 1.4 TEC 5 DL

11 January 2019

2014 Kia Rio 1.4 TEC 5 DL

42.333kms
for only R149.995.

Zolani
072 717 0984.

Make that Call!!

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He didn't want to go' - But baby seal's release ends in success
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X