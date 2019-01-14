Classifieds

B & M CARTAGE

14 January 2019

B & M CARTAGE:

Sand (3t) = R720.
Stone (3t) =R900.
Sabunga (3t) = R720.
Mini Loads.

043 721 1921 or
082 547 5916.

