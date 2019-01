OLSEN

The Funeral Service for the Late Evelyn Lilian Olsen who passed away peacefully 14/1/19 at Amatola Haven. Stutterheim. Will be held at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Caxton Street Quigney. On Thursday 17/1/19 at 3p.m.

A private cremation will be held.

No floral tributes by request, if so desired donations in lieu thereof may be sent to Amatola Haven P.O. Box 222 Stutterheim.

Friends kindly accept this intimation.

C.J SCHOLES & SON

TEL: 0436832981