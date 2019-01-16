Classifieds

Cambridge R6 300pm.

16 January 2019

Cambridge R6 300pm.

Spacious 2 bed, 1 bathroom flat with under cover parking.

Occupation 1st Feb.

Anne-Maree Sweetnam

083 555 4783

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension
X