BEACON BAY: 3 Bedrooms

17 January 2019

BEACON BAY

R7800 pm.
3 Bedrooms, 3 BIC, 2 bathrooms, garage, simplex with garden.
Immediate occupation.

PHONE RODNEY
082 465 0603

