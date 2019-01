THOMAS GERALDINE NEE COETZEE

8.2.30–13.1.19

Passed away peacefully in Somerset West on Sunday surrounded by her family. A most wonderful Mom to Brian, Sandy, Carol and John, loving grandmother to Matthew, Vinette, Myfanwy, Janice, Tim, Gwethalyn and Marius and Nanny Gerry to 9 great grandchildren. Always caring, always so willing to help.

We will miss her amazing energy and love.

Reunited now with Dad.