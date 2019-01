McLELLAN NORMA.

My dear little sister, such a kind and generous person, who loved her family so much. You had such a long, hard battle but never complained and stayed so calm throughout. I was so privileged to spend your last days with you and still you smiled and never lost your sense of humour.

You will always be with us and know that already you are enjoying a cappuccino with Hil in that coffee shop in the sky.

Love you from Marlene and Chris and children Nicola, Brynn and their families.