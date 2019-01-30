Classifieds

Death Notice: VAN LOGGERENBERG TONY

30 January 2019

VAN LOGGERENBERG TONY

In loving memory of Tony Van Loggerenberg, who will be sorely missed by his daughters, Michelle, Shandelle, Yolanda,Tanya, Tammy, Roxzanne and sons
Anthony and Waylon, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.  You will for ever be in our memories and missed beyond words. 
We love u Dad. For ever and always in our hearts and minds. You were the best
father-in-law to all your son-in-laws and daughter-in-law. 
You are the greatest man we could all ever know. 

are our legend.

