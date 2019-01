Van Loggerenberg

The Cremation Service for the late Anthony Alexander D. (Tony) van Loggerenberg of 55 Scott Road, Milner Estate will be held in the Cambridge Crematorium Chapel, Windermere Road on Thursday 31/01/2019 at 12 noon.

Friends kindly accept this intimation.

Stones Funeral Home, 142 Queen Street, Cambridge. Tel: 043-7269828.