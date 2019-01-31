Classifieds

2006 MERCEDES Benz A 180 CDI

31 January 2019

2006 MERCEDES Benz A 180 CDI

Automatic,
full service history,
white,
184 000km,
only R69 900,

call
071 8957 932.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gang of armed robbers ambush Engen garage
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...
X