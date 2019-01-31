Classifieds

2008 NISSAN Hardbody Double cab 2.4 SE

31 January 2019

2008 NISSAN Hardbody Double cab 2.4 SE,

301 000
Car has full service history,
very good condition
only R89 900.

Call
071 895 7932.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gang of armed robbers ambush Engen garage
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...
X