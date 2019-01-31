Classifieds

Death: MILDENHALL DESMOND

31 January 2019

MILDENHALL DESMOND

Our brother and uncle passed away peacefully on 27 January.

Sorely missed and will forever be loved an remembered by Neville, Alice, Basil, Stephen and family.

