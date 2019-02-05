Classifieds

DRIVER POSITION required

05 February 2019

DRIVER POSITION required.

Code 10, dangerous goods and PDP required.
Local deliveries.
Must be of sober habits.

E-mail C.V’s to:
dennis-botha@indweld .co.za

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appears in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
X