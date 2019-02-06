Classifieds

LOOKING for someone who knows how to iron suits

06 February 2019

LOOKING for someone who knows how to iron suits and knows how to use a steam iron.

Call or whatsapp
078 155 0400.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X