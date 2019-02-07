Classifieds

Mboneli Hubert Xosana

07 February 2019
Classified
Mboneli Hubert Xosana 8 February 2019 Classified

Mboneli
Hubert
Xosana 

 

Born: 10.02.1966

Died: 27.01.2019

Funeral: 09.02.2019

Time: 09h00

Place: Qumra

Remembered by
Vuyani Xaluva  and Branch
Membership.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X