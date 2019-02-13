Classifieds

2017/16/15 Toyota Etios + Aygo + Polos + Datsun Go + Nissan Micra + VW Take Up

13 February 2019

Deposits from only R2,500.

Phone Louis Pike
082 934 6721.

