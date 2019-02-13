Classifieds

EXPERIENCED Tow Truck Driver / Panelbeater

13 February 2019

EXPERIENCED Tow Truck Driver with a code 10 licence.

Experienced Panelbeater.

Residing in or around King William's Town.

Email CV to 
admin@dentrite.co.za

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
X