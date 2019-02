WAGE ADMINISTRATOR /

DATA CAPTURER

Large corporate

company requires the

services of a Wage

Administrator / Data

Capturer to manage five

separate payroll registers

for 2300 employees.

REQUIREMENTS

PROVEN WORK EXPERIENCE IN A PAYROLL ENVIRONMENT (5YRS)

ABILITY TO WORK UNDER PRESSURE

KNOWLEDGE OF EXCEL (SPREADSHEETS)

PAYROLL SOFTWARE PREFERABLY ACCSYS

ACCSYS ORGANIZATIONAL AND TIME MANAGEMENT SKILLS

EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION AND PROBLEM SOLVING SKILLS

NUMERICAL SKILLS AND ABILITY TO PAY ATTENTION TO DETAIL

BE A TEAM PLAYER

Please send a short CV

with references as well

as a copy of your ID to

0866818886

before Friday,

22 February 2019.