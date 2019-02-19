Classifieds

2010 Merc C200

19 February 2019

2010 Merc C200

for R164,995.
(Immaculate cond.)
With sun roof.
(FSH) 1 Owner.
57,000km.

Call Chris @
083 504 7212.

