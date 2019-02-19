Classifieds

2015 Ford Fiesta Eco Boost Auto

19 February 2019

2015 Ford Fiesta Eco Boost Auto.

Low mileage.
Only R3,500 Deposit.

Contact Jean Davies
073 7422 148
or
043 7411138.

