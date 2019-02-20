Classifieds

2012 Isuzu KB250 D Teq D/cab

20 February 2019

2012 Isuzu KB250 D Teq D/cab.

R185,000.

Contact Jean Davies
073 7422 148 /
(043) 7411138.

