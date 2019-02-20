Classifieds

Death Notice: VON HOESSLIN EDWIN (ED)

20 February 2019

VON HOESSLIN EDWIN (ED)

Of Stirling, East London, passed away on 18.02.2019 in his 62nd year.

Sadly missed by his Wife Barbara, Children Garreth, Jono & Shirley, Mother Dulcé, Grandchildren Oliver & Nicholas, Brothers Peter & Andre & Families.

