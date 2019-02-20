Death Notice:LATIGAN Lionel

LATIGAN Lionel

(Formerly of East London, later Cape Town) Passed away suddenly and peacefully at 80, on 14 Feb 2019. Will be greatly missed by: his sister Athaly and husband Dennis Jenkinson (Gonubie EL).

Deepest sympathy to his wife Lyn, son Craig and wife Mathilda (C.T.), and daughters Ann and Jeremy Williams (Pretoria) and Jean Moore (Scotland) and Lionel’s sisters Dee S medley and Heather Latigan (both C.T.) and families. Sis-ter-in-law Yvonne and John Blaine and families.

May God comfort you all knowing the hunter is home from the hill, the sailor is home from the sea (misquoted from RL Stevenson).