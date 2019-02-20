SUPPORT TECHNICIAN East London.

To provide an effective and efficient IT support to the companys clients in East London.

Duties & Responsibility: Respond to queries on a call-out basis. Install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair computer and peripherals.

Job Requirements: Minimum 1 year’s hands-on experience in a Technical support or similar. Customer services oriented individual, Knowledge of networks & emails. Qualifications: Matric, A+, N+ an advantage or other related IT professional certification.

We cannot accept CV that don’t meet the minimum requirements as stated above. Own transport required.

Send detailed CV to it-job@webmail.co.za and also stipulate hourly rate required. No chancers please.