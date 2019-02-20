SUPPORT TECHNICIAN East London.
To provide an effective and efficient IT support to the companys clients in East London.
Duties & Responsibility: Respond to queries on a call-out basis. Install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair computer and peripherals.
Job Requirements: Minimum 1 year’s hands-on experience in a Technical support or similar. Customer services oriented individual, Knowledge of networks & emails. Qualifications: Matric, A+, N+ an advantage or other related IT professional certification.
We cannot accept CV that don’t meet the minimum requirements as stated above. Own transport required.