OATES

The funeral service for Dion Langford Oates of Garden View Farm, Macleantown will be held at the Baptist Church, Bonza Bay Road, Beacon Bay on Tuesday (16.4.2019) commencing 10 am.

Cremation Private. Donations in lieu of floral tributes may be sent to the S.P.C.A. P.O. Box 12539, Amalinda, 5252. Friends kindly accept this intimation. Richter Funerals. Tel 043 7260560