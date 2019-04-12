Classifieds

Funeral Notice: ROBB, Alan John

12 April 2019

ROBB, Alan John

Of Thornkloof farm, Kei Road, passed away peacefully on Tues 9 April 2019.

Memorial service to be held Saturday 13th April, 10am, Stutterheim Presbyterian Church

