GONUBIE Granny Flat

12 April 2019

GONUBIE Granny Flat

R3,500.00

One bedroom granny flat.

Suit single person  no pets.

Secure parking. Incl L&W.

Mari 043-740 4786 or 083 741 8997 or Lynn 072 170 8713.

