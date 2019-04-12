Classifieds

In Memoriam: SCHWARTZ Aubrey

12 April 2019

SCHWARTZ Aubrey

17-06-18 to 14-04-16 My Dearest, Beloved Aubrey, miss you so much.

I treasure all our memories with you & Lance daily. Love you always, Sue

