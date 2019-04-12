Classifieds

Death: MORGAN, S.H.G.(STAN)

12 April 2019

MORGAN:- S.H.G. (STAN)

Of Gonubie, passed away on 11.04.2019 in his 82nd year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Yvonne Children Susan & Cecil, Michael, Julie & Chris, Grandchildren Alyssa, Lara, Megan, Kyna & Families.

