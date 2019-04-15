Classifieds

Death: HENDERSON,ALMA JUNE

15 April 2019

HENDERSON,ALMA JUNE

Of Bonnie Doon, passed away peacefully on 12.04.2019 in her 62nd year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Don, Children Ian & Madre, Barry & Ashley, Grand-children, Kyle, Jeandre, Gryphon, Sagelynn, Mia & Families

