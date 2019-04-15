MEDICAL TECHNOLOGISTS (Paterson Grade – C2)
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to collect, process and distribute blood and blood products of the highest standards in the Western Cape.
We are looking for experienced blood transfusion Medical Technologists to join our organisation which is a world leader in the industry. The successful incumbents, will join our dynamic Blood Bank team and will contribute towards making a difference through the use of laboratory systems that are often on the innovative edge of blood management.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- National Diploma in Biomedical Technology
- 1 Year post board exam experience in a blood transfusion laboratory
- Current registration with HPCSA
- Computer literate
- A code 8 driver’s licence advantageous
- The working hours are variable and shift work is required
Skills and attributes
- Good interpersonal skills
- Have a friendly disposition and willingness to “go the extra mile”
- Accuracy in data collection
- Must be able to work as part of a team as well as independently
Benefits:
- Market related salary
- Guaranteed 13th cheque
- Generous annual leave allocation
- Subsidised Medical Aid and Pension Fund benefits
- Night shift and inconvenience allowance
- Relocation assistance will be provided if required
Western Cape Blood Service is an equal opportunity employer. Kindly visit our website, www.wcbs.org.za and follow the links to apply.
Interviews will be held throughout South Africa
Please note that no emails or hand-delivered application will be accepted.
Should you not receive feedback within 4 weeks of submitting your application, please consider this as unsuccessful.