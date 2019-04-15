MEDICAL TECHNOLOGISTS (Paterson Grade – C2)

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to collect, process and distribute blood and blood products of the highest standards in the Western Cape.

We are looking for experienced blood transfusion Medical Technologists to join our organisation which is a world leader in the industry. The successful incumbents, will join our dynamic Blood Bank team and will contribute towards making a difference through the use of laboratory systems that are often on the innovative edge of blood management.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

National Diploma in Biomedical Technology

1 Year post board exam experience in a blood transfusion laboratory

Current registration with HPCSA

Computer literate

A code 8 driver’s licence advantageous

The working hours are variable and shift work is required

Skills and attributes

Good interpersonal skills

Have a friendly disposition and willingness to “go the extra mile”

Accuracy in data collection

Must be able to work as part of a team as well as independently

Benefits:

Market related salary

Guaranteed 13th cheque

Generous annual leave allocation

Subsidised Medical Aid and Pension Fund benefits

Night shift and inconvenience allowance

Relocation assistance will be provided if required

Western Cape Blood Service is an equal opportunity employer. Kindly visit our website, www.wcbs.org.za and follow the links to apply.

Interviews will be held throughout South Africa

Please note that no emails or hand-delivered application will be accepted.

Should you not receive feedback within 4 weeks of submitting your application, please consider this as unsuccessful.