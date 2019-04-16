Sign in
Dearth: HENDERSON, ALMA JUNE
16 April 2019
HENDERSON:- ALMA JUNE
Of Bonnie Doon, passed away peacefully on 12.04.2019 in her 62nd year.
Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Don, Children Ian & Madre, Barry & Ashley, Grand-children, Kyle, Jeandre, Gryphon, Sagelynn, Mia & Families
