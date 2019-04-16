GEORGE RANDELL HIGH SCHOOL

Applications are invited for the following Governing Body post:

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY GRADE 10 - 12

Commencement Date: ASAP



SACE Registration is a Requirement

State other subjects you can offer

Submit letter of application, CV and all relevant certificates of qualifications to:

The Principal

P.O. Box 5009,

GREENFIELDS, 5208

E-mail: office@grhs.co.za

by no later than 24 April 2019

Only persons invited for an interview will be contacted.

The Governing Body reserves the right not to make an appointment