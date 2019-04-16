GEORGE RANDELL HIGH SCHOOL
Applications are invited for the following Governing Body post:
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY GRADE 10 - 12
Commencement Date: ASAP
SACE Registration is a Requirement
State other subjects you can offer
Submit letter of application, CV and all relevant certificates of qualifications to:
The Principal
P.O. Box 5009,
GREENFIELDS, 5208
E-mail: office@grhs.co.za
by no later than 24 April 2019
Only persons invited for an interview will be contacted.
The Governing Body reserves the right not to make an appointment