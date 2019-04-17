Classifieds

CLOSE to Merrifield, lovely 2 bedroom

17 April 2019

CLOSE to Merrifield, lovely 2 bedroom,

1 bathroom, open plan lounge, dining & kitchen

R7500, water, lights + refuse etc.

Contact Errol 060 579 8055.

