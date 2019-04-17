Classifieds

Death: SCHEEPERS, DENISE RITA

Passed away tragically on 14.04.2019 in her 62nd year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Newton, Children Daleen & Albert Cage, Evette & Gideon Joubert, Grandchildren Joshua, Rebecca & Bethany and Family.

