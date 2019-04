RICHTER

The funeral service for Madaline (Terry) Richter of Alamein Crescent, King Williams Town will be held at the Ebenezer Family Church, Douglas Street, King Wil-liams Town on Tuesday (23.4.2019) commencing 2 pm.

Cremation Private. Friends kindly accept this intimation. Richter Funerals.

Tel 043 643 3674.