Gwegwana

Nomsa

Benignah

Late of 25 Mambu

Crescent, Gompo Town

Born: 14 September 1943

Died: 14 April 2019

Funeral: 27 April 2019

Starting at Home,

then to Trinity Methodist

Church (Oxford Street)

East London for a

service at 9am

The cortege will

proceed to Mtsotso

Cemetery for the

interment at 1pm

Phumla ngoxolo Bhelekazi, Langa, Qunta, Mafu, NoNtanda KuPhakanyiswa we will always love and miss you