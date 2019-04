VENTER:

- DESMOND OCKERT (DES) of Kei Road, passed away on 26.04.2019 in his 78th year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Emily, Children Deon & Lynn, Rudi & Andrea, Grandchildren & Families.

By request no Service.

Cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home.

Phone 043-7269828.