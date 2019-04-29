Classifieds

TOTALGAZ Depot Manager

29 April 2019
TOTALGAZ

Depot Manager

 Umtata

                                                                               

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Integrity role for depot management

Achieving Profit for Depot

Administration

Reporting

Manage, Motivate & Train

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Engineering or Supply Chain Management Qualification

A minimum five years working experience

A good knowledge of relevant legislation that impacts on LPG distribution and installations for example OHS-Act

Excellent Knowledge of SAP

High level computer proficiency

Experience in producing and submitting quality reports

Strong communication skills

Strong problem solving, planning, organizing and decision making skills

High personal INTEGRITY and trustworthiness and reliability

 Closing date 03rd May 2019

 

To apply for this
position, please contact
Jill Van Graan
021 941 4033

X