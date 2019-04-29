TOTALGAZ Depot Manager
TOTALGAZ
Depot Manager
Umtata
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Health, Safety, Environment and Quality
Integrity role for depot management
Achieving Profit for Depot
Administration
Reporting
Manage, Motivate & Train
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Engineering or Supply Chain Management Qualification
A minimum five years working experience
A good knowledge of relevant legislation that impacts on LPG distribution and installations for example OHS-Act
Excellent Knowledge of SAP
High level computer proficiency
Experience in producing and submitting quality reports
Strong communication skills
Strong problem solving, planning, organizing and decision making skills
High personal INTEGRITY and trustworthiness and reliability
Closing date 03rd May 2019