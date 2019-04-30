Classifieds

GRANNY FLAT to rent in Amalinda

30 April 2019

GRANNY FLAT to rent in Amalinda.

R3700 monthly.
Available immediately.
W&L included.
R2000 deposit.

Contact Felicity at
083 555 6340.

