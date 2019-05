LESLIE:

- a Requiem Mass for Valerie Elspeth (Val) of Emmaus Home, Croydon Road, Cambridge, East London (formerly of Queens-town), will be held in the Emmaus Chapel, 10 Croydon Road, Cambridge, East London on Friday, 03.05.2019 at 11 am.

The cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home.

Phone 043-7269828.