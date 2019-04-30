Classifieds

TO LET: Farm home, 3 bed

30 April 2019

TO LET:

Farm home, 3 bed, kitchen, open plan lounge dining area, double garage.
R7,500 excl. Electricity

Tel: Johan
083 469 9885.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He who hesitates, meditates in a horizontal position.' - JZ’s boxing has ...
Tito Mboweni "prepares" a healthy simple meal before work
X