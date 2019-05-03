COLLECTTE STRIDE-GOEIMAN

COLLETTE

STRIDE –

GOEIEMAN

22 APRIL 2019

God looks down and saw the bruised flower on the wayside.

He Called Collette softly and said, “come to me my child, I will give you rest”.

What a privilege to know Collette. The Epitome of humbleness and dignity. Always with a smile on her face.

Rest in Peace our dear friend until we meet again.

To Stanley, Nicole, Aleicia and the broader families, we pray that God be with you and comfort you.

While we mourning the loss of a friend, others are rejoicing to meet her behind the veil, although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, we pray that Gods Love unfold you during difficult times and he helps you heal the wound.

From:

Matric Class ‘85