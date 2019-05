CODE 14

DRIVER

Must have valid

PDP with Tipper

and Crane truck

experience

To reside in East

London

Be of sober habits

and healthy

FAX CV TO:

086 7430 977

CV must have

contactable

references and

at least 5 years'

experience.

"If you have not

been contacted

within 14 days

from date of

last publication,

please consider

your application

unsuccesful."